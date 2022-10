AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Nadia Bjorlin is best known as “Chloe Lane” on Days of Our Lives, a role she has played since 1999.

Bjorlin is also starring in a film called “Nothing is Impossible” which centers around an NBA team which is taken over by Bjorlin’s character and decides to host open-tryouts. That’s when a high school janitor gets a second shot at life and love.

This movie is streaming on Pure Flix as of October 8th.