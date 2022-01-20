Day of the Woman Welcomes Bonus Speaker During February Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Day of the Woman is an annual event hosted by the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health and they’re preparing for their upcoming Day of the Woman event.

It’s February 8th from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Polk Street United Methodist Church. Tickets are $10 a piece and you can register by emailing angela.knapp@ttuhsc.

This year the event welcomes Dr. Susan Wakefield, the Chair of Psychiatry at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and focus on overall mental health and especially mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic including “the effects, the complications and possible resources for overcoming the mental and emotional side of things”.

Also at the event is the new Texas Tech Physicians Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr. Raja Kiani who will speak about “how we can help our kids and grandkids through these challenging times”.