AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Survivor, Storyteller, Documentary Filmmaker, just some of the titles that Kevin Hines holds.

He is this year’s keynote speaker for the Day of the Woman event helping the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health which is taking place on February 6th.

Click here for more information and email angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu to register for this event.