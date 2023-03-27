AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —We’re in the spring season now, but before you know it, it’ll be summer.

The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is kicking off their Day Camp program at Camp Kiwanis starting in June.

This camp will be five days long, and kids have the choice of attending one of three weeks of camp.

Day Camp is a great introduction to the outdoor camp experience for Daisy, Brownie, Junior, and Cadette Girl Scouts. GSTOP is excited to offer three weeks of day camp. The Day Camp dates are:

June 12-16

June 19-23

June 26-30

Girl Scouts who attend Day Camp will experience all that Camp Kiwanis has to offer, including:

Horseback riding

Swimming

Archery

Ropes challenge course

Arts & crafts

Badgework

Opening & closing ceremonies

Day Camp is $300 per week. The camp has a central building with flush toilets and air-conditioning. Leadership opportunities are also available for older Girl Scouts.

Visit gs-strong.org/Kiwanis2023 to learn about Day Camp and other upcoming Camp Kiwanis programs. Not a Girl Scout? Join today to get member pricing.