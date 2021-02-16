Dating During the Pandemic, How to Plan a Safe Date

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —A new app has remixed dating during quarantine. By pairing potential matches based on musical tastes, Vinylly invites users to press play when they discover someone to connect with.

“Swiping right or left is too simple, answering a 347-question survey is too much, and neither one brings us any closer to making a true connection,” said Rachel van Nortwick, Vinylly creator. “Vinylly learns to understand you by learning about the music you love — and, in doing so, puts the needle on true compatibility.”

Unlike other dating apps, Vinylly users start by pairing their Spotify accounts with their dating profile, taking first impressions beyond the superficial likes and awkward small talk. And, when a user streams more music, the algorithm responds and Vinylly produces new matches.

In addition to musical favorites, potential matches are also connected based on proximity and other dating categories. Keeping to the platform’s theme, bios also showcase a variety of music-related fields — ranging from past music purchases to concert habits.

“Vinylly has the ability to match people on a deeper level through something powerful that they share,” van Nortwick said. “We’re all missing live events as well as meaningful connections right now, and this platform bridges that gap, too.”

Vinylly has partnered with Musicians on Call to provide live streaming concert services for its users. So, connected users have a variety of custom-tailored, music-inspired date ideas to stream — adding safe and socially distant options to the current dating scene.

For more information or to find your musical connection, visit www.vinyllyapp.com.