AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is getting ready for a Date Night cooking class, you can sign up for that here.

A great date night dish is the one he’s cooking in the video above, and the recipe for that is below.

Grilled Strip and Pasta

Ingredients:

1 ea 14 oz 1855 strip steak

2 Tblspn olive oil

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper

12 oz angel hair or fettucine pasta, cooked

1 tspn butter

1 tspn Tulhoff chopped garlic

2 C heavy cream

1 tspn kosher salt

1 tspn McCormick coarse black pepper

½ C grated parm cheese

2 C fresh spinach

1/3 C sun dried tomatoes roughly chopped

Preheat the grill pan to medium high

Season the strip with kosher salt and coarse black pepper on both sides.

Prepare your pasta according to the package directions. Reserve ½ C of pasta water. Rinse and oil the pasta.

Place the strip in the pan, cook about 3-4 minutes a side until desired doneness. Remove from the pan when done and let rest. While the steak is resting melt he butter in the pan you cooked the steak in. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute. Add the heavy cream and bring to a boil. Add the heavy cream and let thicken it. If the sauce gets to thick, add some pasta water to thin it out. When the sauce is where you want it. Add the fresh spinach and the sundried tomatoes you chopped. Cook 1-3 minutes until the spinach wilts.

Slice the rested strip steak and top the pasta with the beef. You can garnish with some gorgonzola cheese or fresh chopped parsley. This rustic look is so perfect for your Fall Table. Or a beautiful dish to share with your sweetheart any night of the week. A great opportunity to marry some delicious flavors for your Table! Cheers!