Dangers of Sugar

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 4 Video Center

More Studio 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The average American consumes 150 pounds of sugar every year (25 tsp per day) compared to 17 pounds per year in 1915.

Sugar is an additive in more than 60% of processed foods. Some people get up to 40% of their daily calories from sugar. Sugar is addictive. It causes cravings, a “high” (by raising dopamine levels), and withdrawal symptoms just like other addictive substances. Liquid versions are even more dangerous – high fructose corn syrup, etc. There is no fiber or fat to slow the absorption of the sugar, so the blood sugar spikes almost immediately.

Excess sugar can cause:

  • Increased risk for heart disease and diabetes. Drinking just 1 can of soda per day increases risk of dying from heart disease by 30% and increases risk of diabetes by 26%.
  • Increased risk of many cancer rates and lower survival rates from those cancers.
  • Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease (Type 3 DM).
  • Increased risk for cavities.
  • Increased risk of infections.
  • Increased risk of acne.
  • Increased risk of wrinkles and skin aging.
  • Increased risk of fatty liver disease.

How to avoid sugar:

  • Go slow. Make it reasonable and something you can stick to.
  • Start with cutting out soft drinks and fruit juices.
  • Avoid processed sweets – muffins, cinnamon rolls, brownies, cookies, etc.
  • Avoid other processed carbs (white flour) – breakfast cereal, pasta, bread
  • Read nutrition labels – try to keep the total carbs and sugar less than 10 grams per serving
  • Be careful with artificial sweeteners – most cause the same effect as sugar. Stevia, sugar alcohol (xylitol, erythritol) raise blood sugar the least.

Center for Functional Medicine
4514 Cornell Ste. B, Amarillo, Texas 79109
806-350-7807
www.cfmamarillo.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss