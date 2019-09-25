Dangers of Sugar

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The average American consumes 150 pounds of sugar every year (25 tsp per day) compared to 17 pounds per year in 1915.

Sugar is an additive in more than 60% of processed foods. Some people get up to 40% of their daily calories from sugar. Sugar is addictive. It causes cravings, a “high” (by raising dopamine levels), and withdrawal symptoms just like other addictive substances. Liquid versions are even more dangerous – high fructose corn syrup, etc. There is no fiber or fat to slow the absorption of the sugar, so the blood sugar spikes almost immediately.

Excess sugar can cause:

Increased risk for heart disease and diabetes. Drinking just 1 can of soda per day increases risk of dying from heart disease by 30% and increases risk of diabetes by 26%.

Increased risk of many cancer rates and lower survival rates from those cancers.

Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease (Type 3 DM).

Increased risk for cavities.

Increased risk of infections.

Increased risk of acne.

Increased risk of wrinkles and skin aging.

Increased risk of fatty liver disease.

How to avoid sugar:

Go slow. Make it reasonable and something you can stick to.

Start with cutting out soft drinks and fruit juices.

Avoid processed sweets – muffins, cinnamon rolls, brownies, cookies, etc.

Avoid other processed carbs (white flour) – breakfast cereal, pasta, bread

Read nutrition labels – try to keep the total carbs and sugar less than 10 grams per serving

Be careful with artificial sweeteners – most cause the same effect as sugar. Stevia, sugar alcohol (xylitol, erythritol) raise blood sugar the least.

