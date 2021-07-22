Dana and Her Dad Make Family Recipe of Bourbon Slush Featuring Milam and Greene Rye

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Dana and her dad make us a family recipe of Bourbon Slush.
Bourbon Slush
4 small tea bags
2 Cups water
7 cups boiling water
1 large can frozen orange juice
1 large can frozen lemonade
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 cups bourbon or favorite whiskey
ginger ale, sprite, 7-up to top
Make strong tea with 2 cups of water and tea bags. Meanwhile, boil 7 additional cups of water. Discard tea bags and combine all remaining ingredients stirring well. Freeze overnight. To serve, combine slush with ginger ale, sprite, or 7- up.