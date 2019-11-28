Dallas Cowboys kick off red kettle campaign

DALLAS (STUDIO 4) — During the holiday season, more than 3 million people rely on the Salvation Army to provide them with a warm meal on Christmas day or toys for their children.

Donating to the red kettles also enables the Salvation Army to serve more than 23 million people a year.

The red kettle campaign gets a big kickoff tomorrow thanks to the Dallas Cowboys.

2019 marks The Salvation Army’s 129th Red Kettle Campaign – the annual fundraising effort that joins thousands of Bell Ringers and other “citizen soldiers” together to help aid people and the programs they need across the country all year long. Since the partnership with the Dallas Cowboys began, The Salvation Army has raised nearly $2.5 billion in the red kettles to help serve those in need in every ZIP code of the country.