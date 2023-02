AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Dairy Queen has added a few new things to the menu.

First is the Triple Truffle Blizzard Treat which blends peanut butter-, fudge-, and caramel-filled truffles with chocolatey topping and world-famous DQ soft serve to Blizzard perfection.

They also have the new Under the Rainbow Shake which is mixture of magically fruity flavors and rainbow sprinkles, the Under the Rainbow shake is blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve and garnished with whipped topping and more rainbow sprinkles.

For those who are wanting some Dairy Queen but watching the budget, they’re offering 3 Texas T-Brand Tacos for just $5 through the end of February.