AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Dairy Queen is unveiling one of many new Blizzard treats you can eat this summer.

The Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard is DQ’s Blizzard of the Month for May, it’s got crispy peanut butter puppy chow pieces and Choco Chunks blended with soft serve and peanut butter topping.

This is along with other new Blizzards like the Oreo® Brookie; Cotton Candy; S’mores; and Choco-Dipped Strawberry.

Dairy Queen is also looking for the Biggest DQ Fan in Texas. The winner of this competition can win free Treats & Eats for a year, Josh Abbott Band swag, DQ swag, Dr Pepper® swag and more. They will also award prizes to 4 semi-finalists.

DQ fans can make their case as to why they are “The Biggest Fan in Texas” by visiting dqtexas.com/biggestdqfan. Whatever their story, the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council wants to find the number one fan in Texas.

“DQ restaurants in Texas have been enjoyed by fans for more than 75 years,” says Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council. “We love to hear all the stories and see the photos of our fans enjoying their favorite Treats & Eats. As we search the Lone State, where will we find The Biggest DQ Fan in Texas? Who is it? And more importantly, what makes this person The Biggest Fan? We are looking forward to hearing from our fans as they tell us why they should be chosen.”

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The contest is open only to legal residents of Texas, 13 years of age and older. Entries must be received by 8 am CST on August 6, 2023. The Official Rules can be found on the dqtexas.com/biggestdqfan website. The winner of the contest will be announced on August 14, 2023.