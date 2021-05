AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Dairy Queen is getting ready for summer with a number of Blizzards available now.

Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat

Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard Treat

Girl Scout Thin Mints® Blizzard Treat

Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzard Treat

Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat

Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat

