Dairy Queen Launches Cheesy Steak Fingers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Dairy Queen is always thinking of interesting dishes to add to their menu.

They’ve launched the Cheesy Steak Fingers that are infused with creamy pepper jack cheese.

“The Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and the best creamy ranch dressing anywhere. This delectable combination only is offered for a limited time via drive-thru windows, pick-up and take-out, as well as delivery and online ordering, where available.”

They’ve also launched their fall line of Blizzards which include the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and the Pecan Pie Blizzard Treat.