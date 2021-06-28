Cut-A-Thon Hosted by Local Employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Mike Fogiel owns The Lost Cajun, Hoffbrau, and Ye Olde Pancake Station.

He and some of his employees as well as their family are cutting their hair for a creat cause.

It’s to support an organization called Children with Hair Loss.

This non-profit helps give kids a full head of hair at no cost.

For more information on CWHL click here.

Also tomorrow only (June 29th) you can help this organization because 10% of the proceeds are going to CWHL. This includes all three businesses.

For more on the group’s Go Fund Me click here.