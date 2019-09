AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As you may know, we are in the midst of a huge shift in the way people are watching television. In fact, by the end of 2019, over 30 percent of all US households will be streaming-only homes, with no cable. So what are people streaming? EVERYTHING! Live TV, sports, and endless options for shows and movies.

Cord-cutting enthusiast Delaney Simmons shares more on the trends on streaming services, how to cut the cord and more.