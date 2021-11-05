Curious George Making Several Appearances on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Curious George is the adorable PBS character who is always going on new adventures while using science, engineering, and even math.

He’s visiting the High Plains and making several stops.

“Curious George” airs on Panhandle PBS every day at 8 a.m. and on the PBS Kids 24/7 channel Monday through Friday at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. For more educational resources on Curious George and more, visit panhandlePBS.org/LinksToLearning. For more information about Curious George’s visit or updates to his schedule, visit our Facebook page, our website, panhandlePBS.org, or call (806)371-5479.

· Friday, November 5, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Public Skate and Meet and Greet at the Amarillo Ice Ranch. Following the meet and greet, Curious George will drop the puck at the Amarillo Wranglers Hockey Game.

· Monday, November 8, 10:00 a.m.: Visitors can take part in storytelling, meet Curious George, and pick up coloring pages at the Lovett Memorial Library in Pampa.

· Tuesday, November 9, 4 p.m.: Join Amarillo College’s Lynn Library staff and Panhandle PBS for storytelling with Curious George for AC students and their families, and the public.

· Friday, November 12, 2 p.m.: Curious George will take part in storytelling at the Amarillo Public Library’s North Branch Library, 1500 NE 24th Ave.

· Saturday, November 13, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Curious George will spend the afternoon exploring the Don Harrington Discovery Center. There will be story times, live demos, photo opportunities, and an exhibit scavenger hunt to spark your curiosity! Visitors can take part in these activities with paid admission to the Discovery Center.