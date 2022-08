AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is set to start on September 16th.

Among the events are some culinary events where you can submit your foods to be judged and hopefully awarded.

One of those is the Wright Wilmarth Byrd PLLC, Barbecue Contest on September 18th at 2 p.m.. Entries for that need to be turned in by 1:30 p.m. to the Rex Baxter Building.

There are many other competitions for youth and adults. Click here for more information.