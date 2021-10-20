Cuemath Offering Free Services to Address Education Gaps

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The pandemic lead to a number of educational gaps, and that’s especially being seen in minority and low-income families.

Part of the gap was caused by being away from school, having to do virtual schooling, zoom fatigue and being away from their friends.

Another part of the gap was caused by some families not having access to reliable internet service or equipment.

In an effort to address this disparity, Cuemath, a one-on-one online personalized math and coding tutoring service backed by Google, is helping to bridge the growing math gap by offering access to guided math curriculum and exercises at no cost to qualifying K-12 students. The “One Billion Math Minds” program aims to grow math tutoring access and equity regardless of student location, economic ability or background.