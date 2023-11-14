AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Santa is coming to town soon to be a part of the Cub Scouts Pack 54 Pictures with Santa event.

On November 18th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St Episcopal Church Parish Hall people will be able to pay $25 for three professionally shot and edited digital photos.

You can make appointments by texting 323-803-0724 or emailing pack54eventcoordinator@gmail.com.

In addition to the pictures, there will a letters to Santa station, kids crafts, a bake sale and more.

Check out the Scouts’ Facebook page here for more on this event and others.