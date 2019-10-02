Crypto and Blockchain Courses at the University Level

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ten years ago, cryptocurrencies were largely unknown to the world’s general population. This all changed in 2009 with the creation of Bitcoin. Coinbase has seen this growth first-hand, as the number of accounts its customers have set up grew to more than 30 million in 2019 signaling a rise in awareness and adoption.

With colleges and universities at the forefront of innovation, leading higher education institutions around the world, including Stanford, Cornell, and MIT are teaching more classes on the topic of cryptocurrency than ever before.

