Creating Homemade Treats for Dogs & Cats

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Audra Rae started to make dog treats for her dog Cadence after she was diagnosed with Immune-Mediated Muscle Deterioration, which is the equivalent to Multiple Sclerosis in people.

Rae said, “I started baking for her and feeding her the things that she needed to live a healthy, quality life. In doing research, I figured out that most of the things that we’re feeding our beloved fur babies are terrible for them.”

As she kept baking for Cadence she thought of a way to get a little extra money to go towards the growing vet bills. This is when she started selling Cadence’s Canine Creations. Rae explained, “I thought I would sell to a few friends, maybe some family and it’d be a little deal, it would pay for her medications each month. I really had no idea that it would grow into being at market all of these years and having outside sales.”

Cadence’s Canine Creations sells dog ice cream, dog treats, gluten-free dog treats, cat treats, birthday cakes, pupcakes, and more.

For a full menu and order details, click here. You can also find Cadence’s Canine Creations at the Amarillo Community Market on Saturday mornings.

