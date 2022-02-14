AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The word etouffee means smothered. It’s also the word for a delicious Cajun and Creole dish that is a staple.

As we enter Mardi Gras season and Fat Tuesday it’s a dish that you can cook up easily, the biggest obstacle is the roux.

Crawfish Erouffee Recipe



Ingredients

4 tablespoons butter or use peanut oil

4 tablespoons all purpose flour

1 medium onion chopped

1 medium bell pepper chopped (I use jalapeno for spicier)

1 stalk celery chopped

4 cloves garlic chopped

2 teaspoons Cajun seasonings or to taste

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper optional, for spicier

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups chicken stock or use seafood stock

1 pound crawfish tail meat par-cooked

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

FOR GARNISH: Extra chopped parsley, spicy chili flakes, hot sauce

Cooked rice for serving if desired

Instructions