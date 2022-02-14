AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The word etouffee means smothered. It’s also the word for a delicious Cajun and Creole dish that is a staple.

As we enter Mardi Gras season and Fat Tuesday it’s a dish that you can cook up easily, the biggest obstacle is the roux.

Crawfish Erouffee Recipe

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons butter or use peanut oil
  • 4 tablespoons all purpose flour
  • 1 medium onion chopped
  • 1 medium bell pepper chopped (I use jalapeno for spicier)
  • 1 stalk celery chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic chopped
  • 2 teaspoons Cajun seasonings or to taste
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper optional, for spicier
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 cups chicken stock or use seafood stock
  • 1 pound crawfish tail meat par-cooked
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • FOR GARNISH: Extra chopped parsley, spicy chili flakes, hot sauce
  • Cooked rice for serving if desired

Instructions

  • Heat a large pan or pot to medium heat and melt the butter.
  • Add the flour and stir to make a roux. Stir continuously for 5 minutes, or until the roux turns a copper color. Do not let the roux burn.
  • Add the onion, peppers, celery and garlic. Stir and cook for 5 minutes to soften.
  • Stir in the Cajun seasonings, cayenne, salt and pepper to taste, and stock or broth. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes to let the flavors develop, stirring occasionally.
  • Add the crawfish tails and warm them through.
  • Remove from heat and stir in the parsley.
  • Serve over white rice (if desired) and garnish with extra parsley and spicy chili flakes. Don’t forget the hot sauce!