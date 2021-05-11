Craft Cocktails by Palace Coffee? New Location to Open Soon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) —Palace Coffee is located in all parts of town, and even in Canyon.

Now they’re expanding their business and creating a whole new venture.

Their downtown location operations will move to Wolflin Square where you can still watch the coffee bean roasting process and enjoy all of your favorite beverages.

At that location as well will be something called the Royal which will serve craft cocktails.

