Covid-19 Impacting Latino Community and Food Insecurity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Life is unpredictable, especially during these difficult times. Prior to the pandemic, nearly 17% of Latinos were food insecure, compared to 10.7% of non-Hispanic White children, but since COVID began, as high as 47% of Latino households with children have reported being food insecure. More than 60% of Latinos are concerned about being unable to keep up with basic expenses, such as food, because of layoffs or pay cuts due to the pandemic. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the nation’s largest federal nutrition program and provides food assistance to nearly 40 million low-income people, including roughly 6.5 million Latinos. In this interview, Alberto Gonzalez of UnidosUS will share more on the SNAP program, from who is eligible to how to easily sign up for benefits.
WHAT IS SNAP?
- SNAP is the nation’s largest food assistance program that can help you and your family access nutritious food when you need it most.
- SNAP helps you purchase essential healthy foods such as bread, fruit, vegetables, meats, fish, chicken, dairy products, and bottled water. You can also buy baby food such as formula, cereals and juice to feed your children.
- SNAP eligibility is primarily based on monthly income, resources, and the size of your household. If you have children, are working in a low-wage job, or have a disability, you may be eligible to enroll in SNAP.
- To see if you’re eligible for SNAP in your state, Call 1-800-221-5689 or visit www.fns.usda.gov/snap. You can apply anytime.