AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Corey Hunt from Corey Hunt and the Wise spoke about their music style, the meaning behind their recent EP, and what’s ahead for the rest of the year.

The group will be at the GoldenLight Cafe on May 19th, the show starts around 9:30 p.m.

“Hailing from Asheboro, NC, Country-rock outfit Corey Hunt and The Wise will be headlining The Golden Light Cafe this Friday, May 19. The band consists of Corey Hunt (songwriter, vocalist, guitar), Eric Wise (drums) and Todd Allmon (bass). Their recent EP release, “Whenever The Smoke Clears,” was recorded in Nashville, TN, and produced by Greg Strizek (Wade Bowen, Aubrie Sellers, Rodney Atkins).”