Coping with Holiday Stress

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Holiday stress, the say “it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” but for many – the holidays are anything but joyful.

Stress shows up in a variety of ways: increased anxiety, disrupted sleep, foggy brain, loss of time, the inability to focus these days, it’s not your imagination. Your physical aches and pains are real, too.

Possibly low-grade to full-blow depression. Over-eating to no appetite at all, to overdrinking or overspending. Everyone’s stress patterns are unique to them alone.

We’ll talk about the energy it takes to juggle so many competing emotions and how to apply Marcy’s 3-Step System to Stress Less: 1) Clarify, 2) Connect, 3) Change.

Marcy McKay is an award winning author and recently put out a new book titled “When Life Feels Like a House Fire: Transforming Your Stress.”