AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with a great recipe for the hot summer months.

Watermelon Summer Salad

Ingredients:

4 C thin sliced watermelon spears

2 C green apples, thin sliced spears

1 Tblspn cilantro, chopped

2 Tblspn mint leaves, chopped

2 Tblspn olive oil

½ ea lime, juiced

¼ Tblspn kosher salt

Preparation:

Combine the watermelon and green apple spears in a large bowl. Blend in the olive oil and lime juice

Add the cilantro and mint leaves. Combine well. Sprinkle with kosher salt

Make dish this in advance and chill in the refrigerator for 30 min to an hour. Give it a stir to combine before serving.

This is so refreshing and perfect with a piece of grilled chicken or fish at your summer Table! Simple but a great unique flavor! Cheers