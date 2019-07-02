AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —
Cooking with Rocky: Mango Crab Cake Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 Crab; lump/claw
- 2 ea Shallot; minced
- 4-6 ea Green Onion; chopped
- ½ ea Parsley; chopped
- 2 ea Jalapeno; minced
- 2 ea Garlic Clove; minced
- ¼ cup Bread Crumb
- ½ cup Mayonnaise
- ½ cup Greek Yogurt
- TT SALT Himalayan Pink Salt/Tellicherry Peppercorn
- ½ cup Olive Oil; *for this recipe I used Orange Infused
- 2 tbsp Champagne Vinegar
- 1 tbsp Mango Juice
- 4 oz Spinach/Arugula Mix
Optional:
¼ cup Mango Salsa; prepared
Procedure:
1. Mix crab, shallot, onion, parsley, jalapeno, garlic, bread crumb, mayo, and greek yogurt together.
2. Season with S&P.
3. Form patties.
4. Cook patties in oil over high heat. Reduce heat to finish cooking.
5. In mixing bowl, whisk oil, vinegar, mango juice, and S&P to create vinaigrette.
6. Dress salad in vinaigrette.
7. Reserve some vinaigrette for finishing.
NINETEEN49 CATERING
www.1949catering.com