Cooking with Rocky: Mango Crab Cake Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 Crab; lump/claw
  • 2 ea Shallot; minced
  • 4-6 ea Green Onion; chopped
  • ½ ea Parsley; chopped
  • 2 ea Jalapeno; minced
  • 2 ea Garlic Clove; minced
  • ¼ cup Bread Crumb
  • ½ cup Mayonnaise
  • ½ cup Greek Yogurt
  • TT SALT Himalayan Pink Salt/Tellicherry Peppercorn
  • ½ cup Olive Oil; *for this recipe I used Orange Infused
  • 2 tbsp Champagne Vinegar
  • 1 tbsp Mango Juice
  • 4 oz Spinach/Arugula Mix

Optional:

¼ cup Mango Salsa; prepared

Procedure:

1. Mix crab, shallot, onion, parsley, jalapeno, garlic, bread crumb, mayo, and greek yogurt together.

2. Season with S&P.

3. Form patties.

4. Cook patties in oil over high heat. Reduce heat to finish cooking.

5. In mixing bowl, whisk oil, vinegar, mango juice, and S&P to create vinaigrette.

6. Dress salad in vinaigrette.

7. Reserve some vinaigrette for finishing.

NINETEEN49 CATERING
 www.1949catering.com

