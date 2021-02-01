Cooking with Brenda: Edible Cookie Dough

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Brenda Garcia with United is helping us make some healthier choices.
Today she made a healthy version of edible cookie dough.
For more information and a list of recipes head to Brenda’s blog here.
Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Ingredients
· ½ cup Vanilla Kefir
· 1 cup almond flour
· 1 1/2 tbsp coconut flour
· 2-3 tbsp raw honey
· 1/8 tsp salt
· 1 tsp vanilla extract
· 2-3 tbsp coconut oil
· 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips or cacao nibs
· ½ cup chopped walnuts
Instructions
1. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together all ingredients except the chocolate chips and walnuts; stir those in when the batter has formed.
2. Place mixture in the refrigerator to firm the dough.