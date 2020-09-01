Cooking Classes Launched to Help Those Dealing with Grief

Teaching healthy cooking and eating habits for those who are grieving

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We all have or know someone who has lost a loved one, and a lot of things happen in the days and weeks after.

One of the physical and mental impacts to those dealing with grief is either the lack of eating or overeating, and that can negatively impact the body.

BSA Hospice of The Southwest is teaming up with Better Living for Texans Potter County to host three cooking courses.

In these courses you’ll learn some delicious recipes to experience and share with others.

The dates for these classes are September 3rd, 10th, and 17th.

To register for a class call Deborah Andrews at (806) 350-1352.