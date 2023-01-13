AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Friday, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in Amarillo, as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New to the 2023 cookie season, the highly anticipated online exclusive Raspberry Rally™ cookie joins the iconic lineup, alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®, and more.



Consumers can support their local Girl Scout troops by purchasing their favorite varieties and trying the new, online exclusive Raspberry Rally™, a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating as the beloved Thin Mints® cookies. This must-try new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.



If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she is selling cookies via the Smart Cookie® online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. Now through February 19, enjoy $7.50 off shipping on orders of nine or more boxes of cookies. Beginning February 17, customers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes through the Cookies for Heroes program. Customers can also visit the cookie finder at girlscoutcookies.org to locate a local booth to purchase cookies.



Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, says the cookie program is one of the most memorable times of year for local Girl Scouts. “Girl Scouts gain new experiences through the Cookie Program – not only in learning how to run a business, but in their own ability to hit individual goals they set to utilize cookie proceeds to attend Girl Scout summer camps and travel trips. The effort of Girl Scouts of all ages, whether five-year-old Daisies or 17-year-old Ambassadors, builds their confidence in their own abilities and is always a joy to watch as their faith in themselves grows. I’ve never met a Girl Scout that doesn’t have memories of the cookie program.”



The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making. New this year, Raspberry Rally is exclusively offered through digital channels for direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. This latest approach will help to guide the evolution of the cookie program for the digital future.



How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year:

· If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies.

· Visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth near you.

· Don’t want to take the cookies home, but want to support Girl Scouts? Stop by any Cookie Booth and donate to Cookies for Heroes. Girl Scouts will make sure your cookie purchase is donated to a first responder in their area.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.gs-top.org/join.









We are Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs throughout north and west Texas and the Oklahoma panhandle, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges— whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit gs-top.org.