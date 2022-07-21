AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Paving contractors, they go door-to-door or put flyers on your door or mailbox. They claim to be working in the area, and sometimes say they have leftover materials that they need to get rid of and offer a discounted price. Some will ask for money up front, but when the job is supposed to start, they either don’t show up at all, show up and don’t work, or show up and do terrible work.

Make sure to check out the BBB (Better Business Bureau) before making any decisions, and remember the following.

How to avoid contractor scams