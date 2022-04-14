This segment is sponsored by Centrist Democrats of America.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The tragic war in the Ukraine has refocused the American people and our elected leaders on energy security and gas prices. One issue that we keep hearing about in response to high gas prices are massive federal investments in Electric Vehicles, or EVs. The hope is that these investments will bring us closer to energy independence from authoritarian countries like Russia. But how realistic is this approach? Will going “all in” on EVs actually lower gas prices or offer energy security?

Centrist Democrats of America (CDA) has serious doubts.

CDA has released polling data about how Americans feel about the state of our nation’s energy security and the federal government prioritizing EV investments over other critical needs, like battling supply chain bottlenecks and helping working Americans feed their families at an affordable price.