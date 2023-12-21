AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —As we get into the colder weather seasons, medical experts will see cases of RSV being to increase in our area.

Dr. Rodney Young, from Texas Tech Physicians, says that the CDC suggests we may have peaked when it comes to cases, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see another surge as people gather for the holiday season.

RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common cause of the common cold for most children and adults. Nearly everyone has had it by age 2; and it spreads just like other respiratory viruses (infected droplets in the air, or on surfaces followed by touching the mouth, nose, or eyes.) Babies and older adults have higher risks. They are more likely to be sick enough to need hospitalization (about 100-200k/yr), and about 6000-10000 die from it each year.

When it comes to protecting people from this virus, two new vaccines for adults were approved earlier this year. These don’t mean you won’t ever get the virus, but does mean you’re less likely to get it and will be less likely to get severely ill.

Abrysvo and Arexvy are their names; many similarities, but a few differences

· Both can be given to adults over 60 (1 dose for now; may change in a few years as we see how long the protection lasts.)

· Particularly targeting those with chronic medical conditions, weak immune systems, the frail or very elderly, nursing home residents

· Abrysvo is also recommended for pregnant who are at 32-36 weeks gestation (during roughly September to January in the continental US) to help protect their baby for the first 6 or so months of life

· Arexvy is an adjuvanted vaccine (just like the Shingles vaccine) which gives it an extra ability to induce a strong immune response

There isn’t a vaccine for infants, but there is a new injection that babies can get if they’re under 8 months old, and during RSV season which is typically the fall into the spring.

· It’s a monoclonal antibody, like a lot of newer drugs (names end in -mab)

· Not a vaccine, but provides protective antibody to help similarly lower their risks in early infancy

· Unnecessary if their mother received RSV vaccine during pregnancy

· Some kids 8-19 months may also get it if they have certain medical conditions

For those who aren’t eligible for a vaccine, here are some ways to protect yourself:

· Wash your hands frequently, especially before meals

· Cover your cough

· Stay home if you’re sick

· Avoid crowded, tight places, or consider masking

TEXAS TECH PHYSICIANS FAMILY MEDICINE

1400 SOUTH COULTER

1 (806) 414-9559

www.texastechphysicians.com