AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Scouting groups across our area are all coming together on September 10th for Scout-O-Rama.

These groups will create and operate an activity or display booth to give the public a sense of the excitement and adventure of Scouting.

These are hands-on activities meant to engage those who attend the event. It’s happening September 10th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Austin Park.

It’s a free event and open to the public. For more on the Golden Spread Council and Boy Scouts of America click here.