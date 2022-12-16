AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Comedian Nate Bargatze is in the early stages of “The Be Funny Tour” which is making a stop in Amarillo on December 18th.
Tickets for that show can be purchased here along with details on projects and other shows.
by: Sheryl Proctor
Posted:
Updated:
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Comedian Nate Bargatze is in the early stages of “The Be Funny Tour” which is making a stop in Amarillo on December 18th.
Tickets for that show can be purchased here along with details on projects and other shows.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now