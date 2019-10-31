Colorful Closets making a colorful change

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Colorful Closets is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing clothing and mini-wardrobes for children in need, right here in our community.

With the help of donors, the organization has been able to clothe children at more than forty of the schools in Amarillo ISD, not to mention in communities outside the city.

Keely Brown and Lindsey Wing founded Colorful Closets, now, they need your help to continue the important work that’s happening at their organization.

They need:

Age Appropriate Clothing: Ages PK-12

Layette clothing: Size infant – 4T

New and tenderly used clothing of all sizes, including adult plus sizes

Toiletries (deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes)

Laundry services/detergent

New Socks and undergarments

Hangers

Beyond the Gray Fashion Show

November 7, 2019

The Venue | 7200 Canyon Dr.

5:30pm – 7:30

Colorful Happy Hour

$40 at the door

TICKETS ON OUR WEBSITE:

WWW.COLORFULCLOSETSAMA.ORG