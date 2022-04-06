AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets is a non profit organization providing clothing and mini wardrobes for children in need.

Thanks to donors, the organization will be able to wardrobe more than 4,000 students by the end of 2022.

They’re hosting the “Clays for the Closet” event on May 6th at River Breaks Ranch.

Shooters will pay $250 per person which includes the event and two party tickets for events after the clay shoot.

People can also buy party tickets and enjoy happy hour, horse races, dinner, and live music.

