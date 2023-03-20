AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and Internal Medicine Doctor Christopher Gulley and his Nurse Practitioner have some options if you’re needing to get tested.

New information shows that people should get screened at the age of 45, but it doesn’t have to start with a colonoscopy.

They have Cologuard, which is an at-home test that patients can receive after making an office visit.

Dr. Gulley is located at 1215 S Coulter St. Suite 200 and can be reached at (806) 350-7373.