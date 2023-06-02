AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Coffee Memorial Blood Center isn’t currently in an emergency blood appeal, but they’re trying to avoid that.

Experts say the industry is entering a phase where it’s possible blood will only be available “while supplies last”.

Coffee Memorial is working to avoid that by asking the community to donate blood. They say a person can donate 6 times per year, but they’re only seeing people donate less than two times per year.

For more information on donating blood or to book an appointment click here.