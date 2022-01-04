Coffee Memorial Offering Expanded Covid-19 Antibody Testing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Have you ever wondered if you have antibodies against Covid-19: Or if they came from having the virus or the vaccine?

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is offering expanded Covid-19 Antibody Testing to donors. CMBC has had similar testing in the past bug it only detected immune response from prior infection.

Now they can tell you if you have antibodies from a prior infection or through the vaccine.

Click here for more information or to set up an appointment.

Don’t forget the M*A*S*H Blood Drive is January 7th and 8th.