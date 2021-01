AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s an annual tradition dating back to 1982. It’s a way to replenish the blood supply at Coffee Memorial especially after the holidays.

The event is coming up on January 15th from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. & January 16th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eligible donors will receive a t-shirt and free pass to a local escape room.

To make an appointment click here.