Coffee Memorial Blood Center Asking for Covid-19 Recovered Patients to Donate Plasma

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –If you’ve been diagnosed with Covid-19 and recovered, Coffee Memorial needs your help to help others.

Coffee Memorial needs anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to register to donate convalescent plasma and to donate as often as possible.

To donate convalescent plasma, donors must meet the criteria below:

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test

Symptom-free for 14 days prior to donation

Be at least 7 days past their last blood or plasma donation

Those who have a positive test result and think they may be eligible to give convalescent plasma should call the convalescent plasma hotline at 888-308-3924.

For more information on donating at Coffee Memorial click here.