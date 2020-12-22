AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Whether it’s snowing outside or not, this is a great project to do with your kids.

Coffee filters

Washable markers

Water spray

Scissors

Paper clips

Free Printable Snowflake Templates

How To Make Coffee Filter Snowflakes

1. Start by flattening your coffee filters and coloring them with washable markers.

You can decorate them with drawings, patterns, or just doodles, in the end, it is not really important as all the colors will blend together.

One thing we discovered while making these is that if you leave less white space (cover more areas with the markers), your colors will look bolder once your snowflake is completed.

2. Once you have completed your designs, place your coffee filters onto trays to keep the mess to a minimum, and spray them with water.

Make sure the entire coffee filters are wet and watch the colors dissolve.

You can also swirl the filters around to make the colors move to different places (the tray was handy for this too).

3. It is time to let them dry completely.

Most of our filters dried out in just 2 hours, but others were really wet and we had to let them dry overnight.

Keep this in mind when spraying your filters to avoid going crazy with the water.

4. Now that your filters are totally dried, it’s time to learn how to fold them and create those cute snowflakes.

First, fold the coffee filter in half.

5. Then, fold it again in half.

6. Finally, fold your piece into thirds.

Bring the left side to the right so that it’s ⅓ of the way over and repeat with the right side.

The edges should line up and create some sort of triangle.

7. Print and cut your snowflake templates if you used the same coffee filter cup size as us.

There are 9 different designs to choose from.

Let your kids pick the one they like the most and attach it to the coffee filter with a paperclip, just like on the picture below.

Help your children cut following the lines.