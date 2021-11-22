CMN Hosting “Christmas is for Miracles” Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Children’s Miracle Network brings help to area families in many ways.

Now you can help them out by participating in CMN’s “Christmas is for Miracles” event.

Shopping local from local businesses will help keep money local to help CMN families.

The event is happening from November 26th to December 25th.

PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES

• Amarillo Steam Team: Carpet cleaning – 10% of your total bill will come back to CMN

• Bubba’s 33: December16 is Santa Night 2-10PM – 10% of sales come back to CMN

• Dotsy’s: 10% of Capri Blue sales come back to CMN

• Et Cetera: McKenzie Child helps a local Child, $1 for each MK Piece comes back to CMN

• Goodins Jewelry: Dollar for Diamonds – $1/every diamond purchase comes back to CMN

• Janey’s at 2500: 10% of all sales come back to CMN

• Jason’s Deli on Wolflin: December 20th – Eat and help local kids!

• Jersey Mikes: December 6th – Eat and help local kids!

• Kendra Scott: December 10th, 12-8PM – 20% comes back to CMN

• Nothing Bundt Cakes: December 4th – 10% to CMN

• Purpose and Passion: 15% of CMN Specialty Candle Sales come back to CMN

• Top Notch: A portion of sales will be donated back to CMN

• Two Loons Warehouse: 10% of all Jon Hart purchases come back to CMN