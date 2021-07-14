CMN Continues Campaign in Walmart/Sam’s Club Stores

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — By now you’ve probably seen some Children’s Miracle Network campaigning inside local Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

All of the money raised stays local, and helps kids and families who are battling a number of medical problems.

You’ll also see Brecken, who is the Miracle Kid featured in stores this year.

This money is essential to help with things like medical bills, bringing in special doctors who can care for sick kids, and equipment.

For more information click here, and give whatever you can to help out kids in our area.