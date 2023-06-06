AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Smooth Transitions West Texas has talked about the importance and benefits to decluttering your home, and now they’re back to explain some do’s and don’ts when it comes to decluttering.

Clutter Do’s and Don’ts

Do’s

· Play music and work when your energy is good

· Call a friend, family member or professional to help stay focused

· Mark bags: Relocate, Trash, Donate, Sell

· Set a timer, beginning and ending time; Quit or keep going?

· Work left to right around room, top to bottom

· Continue in that area until it’s completed before going to another area

· Closet: 10 hanging items – No lovin’ feelin’ – DONATE

Don’ts

· Don’t start with big areas

· Don’t allow interruptions to distract

· Don’t organize while tired or hungry

· Don’t put things in attic “for now”

· Don’t run around house giving items a new home until you’re finished

· Don’t buy new items (except food) until you complete project