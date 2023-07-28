AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Clonakilty Distillery, the family-run, state-of-the-art distillery located on the south western Irish Coast, in collaboration with Garrison Brothers Distillery, have announced the release of a 7-Year-Old Irish Single Malt Whiskey. The 7-Year-Old Irish Single Malt enters into the Texas market as a unique fusion of Irish whiskey and Texas bourbon through a collaboration between two extraordinary distilleries.

The 7-year Irish single malt whiskey was initially matured in ex-bourbon barrels before being finished for 7-months in Garrison Balmorhea barrels and then bottled. “The Balmorhea barrels bring a distinct finish to the whiskey compared to what we normally find from American Oak,” says Oisin Mulcahy, Head Distiller of Clonakilty Distillery. “This is due to the wildly different climates that exist in Texas and Clonakilty.”

Separated by 4,500 miles of ocean, these family-run distilleries have joined forces to create a special limited-edition Irish single malt exclusively for the Texas market. Through this collaboration, they have created a whiskey that marries the spirit of Irish whiskey tradition with Texas bourbon craftsmanship.

The 7-Year-Old Irish Single Malt contains aromas of sea salt, vanilla and fresh cut lumber, followed by banana nut, plums, spices and cherry on the palate for a long finish of wood, spice and vanilla.

This one time bottling is now available at select retailers throughout Texas with a suggested retail price of $69.99 for a 750ml bottle (58.8% ABV).

About Clonakilty Distillery

Clonakilty Distillery is a maritime distillery located alongside the coastal town of Clonakilty, in southwestern Ireland. The distillery was founded in 2016 by the Scully family, who have farmed the coastal land for 9 successive generations. As custodians of the land, the family embarked on a new adventure to distill the world’s best single pot still whiskies, using locally sourced materials with the least environmental impact to nature. Today, Clonakilty Distillery has become an internationally recognized brand, with their award-winning spirits now sold in 15 countries. For more information, please visit www.clonakiltydistillery.ie.

About Garrisons Brothers

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. They were the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and were one of the first distilleries in America outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey.