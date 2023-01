AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Legendary Country music artist Clint Black is on the road and performing in Amarillo with the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour on January 28th.

This concert is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m., you can purchase tickets here.

Clint Black got his start back in the late 80’s with his first album Killin’ Time which had several number one hits. Overall Black put out 14 studio albums and starred in several movies and tv shows.