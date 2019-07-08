Clifford the Big Red Dog Visits the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Clifford the Big Red Dog is coming to the panhandle!

Based on beloved children’s books by Nelson Birdwell, Clifford the Big Red Dog will return to Panhandle PBS and PBS Kids later this year with brand-new episodes. Fun-filled episodes follow Clifford and his pals (both canine and human) as they play, discover and interact with each other and the inhabitants of Birdwell Island, learning that good friends are what life is all about.

Clifford the Big Red Dog Appearances:

July 10 at High Noon on the Square 12-1 p.m.

July 14 at Wonderland Park 3-5 p.m.

July 16 at Westgate Mall 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 17 at Dalhart Library 10:30 a.m.

July 18 at Memorial Park Summer Splash 2-4 p.m.

Clifford’s visit is made possible by Westgate Mall and Wonderland Park.

